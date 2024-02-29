Create New Account
The Appointment
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago

The S&P 500 hasn’t touched its 50-day moving average in almost 4 months.

That’s very unusual.

Typically, it gets tagged regularly.

It’s coming — and way overdue.


NorthmanTrader | NorthCast Market Update: The Appointment (29 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/be_Dym1rAZg

