The S&P 500 hasn’t touched its 50-day moving average in almost 4 months.
That’s very unusual.
Typically, it gets tagged regularly.
It’s coming — and way overdue.
NorthmanTrader | NorthCast Market Update: The Appointment (29 February 2024)
