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Inn the Right place( WHEN WAS JESUS BORN? Part1
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21 views • May 06, 2020
Christmas or December 25th is the traditionally accepted time of when Jesus Christ was born but when was Jesus really Born? Was it Christmas or can the Bible possibly another time of his birth? Luke chapter one tells us when Jesus was actually born
This is a 3 part teaching series on discovering the true birth of the messiah as dictated in scripture.
This is a 3 part teaching series on discovering the true birth of the messiah as dictated in scripture.
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