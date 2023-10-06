Create New Account
Ukrainian Troops 'Mass Surrender'
The Kokoda Kid
Food, ammunition and morale is running low in the Ukrainian military and many are deserting on the battlefield, ready to take their chances as POWs. In this video, Clayton and Natali Morris cover the story that the Western media doesn't want us to know about.

Video source:

'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris

Redacted News

Closing theme music:

'Dark Fog' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

russiawarukraineukraine warukrainian defeat

