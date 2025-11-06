© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"In 2025... 77% more babies are dying than normal."
Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher: "For 30 years, infant mortality was declining."
"In 2021, shortly after the mass uptake of mRNA shots in childbearing age women, we see a statistically significant inflection point... and it hasn't gone down since."
https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1974859680473108967
