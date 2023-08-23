https://gettr.com/post/p2osuzmf291

2023.08.19 Infiltration files: Evergrande bankrupt, CCP’s Collapsing Economy, Next Financial Crisis

中共国这次的房地产行业大崩溃一定比美国2008年和日本90年代的房地产大崩溃更严重很多倍。因为美国在2008年时的房地产总价值时GDP的三倍，日本在90年代房地产总价值是GDP的两倍，但是中共国现在的房地产总价值已经超过GDP的10倍。

Communist China's real estate industry crash will be way more serious than the real estate crashes in the United States in 2008 and Japan in the 1990s. Because the total value of real estate in the United States was three times that of GDP in 2008, and the total value of real estate in Japan was twice that of GDP in the 1990s, but in Communist China, the total value of real estate is already more than 10 times that of GDP.





