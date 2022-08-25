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8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Wang Min loves sleeping strong women! His favorite girlfriends are Yang Lan and Song Zuying, and he also has had affairs with Zhang Xin, Zhang Yin, and Chen Lihua. Zhao Benshan introduced Yang Lan to Wang Min