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Who would want to lead if it meant certain death? Would you?
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20 views • March 20, 2021
Until Edict of Milan in 313, there was great persecution. To worship Jesus was no longer a crime 280 years after Jesus rose. Paul knew Linus(2nd Pope) and Clement (4th Pope).
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