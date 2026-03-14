8 Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs to Offset Glyphosate/"Roundup"'s Effects

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Video going over how to be more self-compassionate by sharing some health literacy information, how to improve executive functioning skills by improving sleep, sharing an inspirational story of determination, stressing to always focus on the fundamentals (The "80/20 Rule) when it comes to personal energy production (namely maxing-out on "The 3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology"--light, water, & magnetism), & introducing 8 free, online wellness & longevity clubs.
Since ignorance is the MOST EXPENSIVE thing, to be able to have the FREE time to learn new, actionable information so you can regain or maintain your physical & menta health by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch the videos below
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101
OR
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:
watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
& view
https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes
OR
https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse
To learn about the world's 1ST USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered line of non-toxic disinfectants, visit
https://tryhypo.com/howtodieofnothing
View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate @
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry
All 8 Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs found @
https://tinyurl.com/WellnessAndLongevityClubsList
See the Sunrise without Wearing Any Glasses BEFORE Your (Electronic) Screen Health & Longevity Club
tinyurl.com/SunriseBeforeScreenClub
The Wireless Devices-Free for Life Committed Wellness & Longevity Club
To be added to this list, visit:
tinyurl.com/WirelessDeviceFreeClub
or
https://drive.proton.me/urls/5PB0B0YBEW#DPcu3aTaLaLl
The Naked Under the Sun at Noon Vitamin D/Ultraviolet B (UVB) Wellness, Sleep Health, & Longevity Club
To be added to this, visit:
tinyurl.com/NakedUnderTheSunAtNoonClub
OR
https://drive.proton.me/urls/XXDQ0SRPG8#VnsDKjIFbzd7
The 1 to 2 Gallon Water Per Day Maximizing Intracellular Hydration, Wellness, & Longevity Club
To add yourself to this list or share this, use any of the below:
tinyurl.com/TheWellHydratedClub
The Earthing for One or More Hours Per Day Wellness & Longevity Club
To join this voluntary virtual/online club, enter your name & any contact info. you want at
tinyurl.com/EarthingForOneHourPerDayClub
The One Meal Per Day (Ideally Before Noon) Wellness & Longevity Club
To join this voluntary virtual/online club, contact me with your full name & any contact info. that you want to include at
https://tinyurl.com/TheOneMealPerDAYTIMEClub
or
https://drive.proton.me/urls/4GNMF54MZM#IgY3ngv1GvTg
The 10,000+ Sunrises Wellness & Longevity Club
To join this voluntary virtual/online club, contact me with your full name & any contact info. that you want to include
To share this or view the current members, use:
https://tinyurl.com/10000SunrisesClub
The 55 or More Grams of Dietary Fiber Per Day Wellness & Longevity Club
To join this voluntary virtual/online club, contact me with your full name & any contact info. that you want to include at
https://drive.proton.me/urls/KKE1MGRK6M#KbPUp23X7B9w
or
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