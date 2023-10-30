Israeli Snipers Shoot and Kill a Paramedic - Creates Doctored Video to Minimize the War Crime

After snipers shot two paramedics attempting to retrieve already shot Gazans and treat them. One, a young Gazan woman named Razan Al-Najjar, they doctored a video interview with her to make it appear as though she were being used by Hamas as a human shield sacrifice.
This short video is how they did it.
#gaza #israel #propaganda
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.