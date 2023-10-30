Create New Account
Israeli Snipers Shoot and Kill a Paramedic - Creates Doctored Video to Minimize the War Crime
Deception By Omission
Published Yesterday

After snipers shot two paramedics attempting to retrieve already shot Gazans and treat them. One, a young Gazan woman named Razan Al-Najjar, they doctored a video interview with her to make it appear as though she were being used by Hamas as a human shield sacrifice.

This short video is how they did it.

#gaza #israel #propaganda

israelgazagovernment corruptiongovernment cover-upgovernment liespolitics and current eventsgovernment propaganda

