AMAZING DATING ADVICE WITH KEVIN J JOHNSTON AND MELANIE SWITZER - EPISODE 1 LIVE

Kevin J. Johnston's NEW SHOW: Amazing Dating Advicewith Co-Host Melanie Switzer, Alberta's Country Signing Queen!
This is a CALL-IN / ZOOM IN Show, If you want to ask your question email us [email protected] - We'll get you on the show!
AMAZING DATING ADVICE is Every Thursday at
6PM Pacific Time / 7PM Mountain Time / 9PM Eastern Time
LIVE ON:
http://www.FreedomReport.ca
http://www.FreedomReport.ca/KevinJJohnston
http://www.DLive.tv/KevinJJohnston
http://www.Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston
http://www.Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300
http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston
http://www.Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston
http://www.twitter.com/kjjtv13
http://www.twitch.tv/mrkevinjjohnston
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.