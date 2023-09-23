Create New Account
AMAZING DATING ADVICE WITH KEVIN J JOHNSTON AND MELANIE SWITZER - EPISODE 1 LIVE
channel image
KevinJJohnston
250 Subscribers
10 views
Published Yesterday

Kevin J. Johnston's NEW SHOW: Amazing Dating Advicewith Co-Host Melanie Switzer, Alberta's Country Signing Queen!

This is a CALL-IN / ZOOM IN Show, If you want to ask your question email us [email protected] - We'll get you on the show!

AMAZING DATING ADVICE is Every Thursday at

6PM Pacific Time / 7PM Mountain Time / 9PM Eastern Time

LIVE ON:

http://www.FreedomReport.ca

http://www.FreedomReport.ca/KevinJJohnston

http://www.DLive.tv/KevinJJohnston

http://www.Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston

http://www.Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

http://www.Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston

http://www.twitter.com/kjjtv13

http://www.twitch.tv/mrkevinjjohnston

Keywords
datingmarriageadvicerelationshipsalbertacalgarykevinjjohnstonmelanie switzercountry singing

