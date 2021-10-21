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ClimateHOAX: SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT – The Murder of HUMANITY
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36 views • October 21, 2021
ClimateHOAX: SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT – The Murder of HUMANITY
Love this Lady!!! All cards on the table!
Great Diana Lenska about another HOAX - USTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT which means only one thing: CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
Event 21, Agenda 2021 and Agenda 2030/2050 have their foundation built upon the UN's Sustainable Development. On the surface, it appears to be for the "good" of mankind but the truth is more sinister.
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT VIDEO LINKS
THE GREAT RESET
https://www.globalresearch.ca/after-covid-davos-moves-great-reset/5735441
ROTHCHILD CONTROL OF ALL BANKS LISTED
https://newspunch.com/complete-list-of-rothschild-owned-and-controlled-banks/?fbclid=
UN CITY TRANSFORMERS SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENTS
https://www.citytransformers.org/
UN CITY COPENHAGEN
https://un.dk/
NYS EO TO DECREASE GAS HOUSE EMMISSIONS 80% BY 2050
https://govt.westlaw.com/nycrr/Document/Ie5b689c1ac5011de8c2ab6ae83388a1c?viewType=FullText&;originationContext=documenttoc&transitionType=CategoryPageItem&contextData=(sc.Default)&bhcp=1
AGENDA 21 JUNE 3 TO 13 1992
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INCORPORATED 1871
http://www.usavsus.info/?fbclid=IwAR2kGto77N6-0M7DhU0SSVREsvbOK4F6FSiT9Qc3LzXbB9-FSfPw8rGG9cU
UN 50 GA AGENDA
https://www.un.org/disarmament/publications/library/50-ga-agenda/?fbclid=IwAR0BJr21wQgZRz9fB4RA2uISVU3lGMYtAcbKRzVGu5yG4xztH3A-kBKnogY
WORLD FORUM UN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO RUSH 2030 AGENDA
https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/06/world-economic-forum-and-un-sign-strategic-partnership-framework/?fbclid=IwAR3_3RS-BLVrkqCJz76B6o0DAU0uqsPO1wfcndJba1b674TMj8MTavBMKoc
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aU67SyuNv5V9/
Love this Lady!!! All cards on the table!
Great Diana Lenska about another HOAX - USTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT which means only one thing: CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
Event 21, Agenda 2021 and Agenda 2030/2050 have their foundation built upon the UN's Sustainable Development. On the surface, it appears to be for the "good" of mankind but the truth is more sinister.
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT VIDEO LINKS
THE GREAT RESET
https://www.globalresearch.ca/after-covid-davos-moves-great-reset/5735441
ROTHCHILD CONTROL OF ALL BANKS LISTED
https://newspunch.com/complete-list-of-rothschild-owned-and-controlled-banks/?fbclid=
UN CITY TRANSFORMERS SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENTS
https://www.citytransformers.org/
UN CITY COPENHAGEN
https://un.dk/
NYS EO TO DECREASE GAS HOUSE EMMISSIONS 80% BY 2050
https://govt.westlaw.com/nycrr/Document/Ie5b689c1ac5011de8c2ab6ae83388a1c?viewType=FullText&;originationContext=documenttoc&transitionType=CategoryPageItem&contextData=(sc.Default)&bhcp=1
AGENDA 21 JUNE 3 TO 13 1992
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INCORPORATED 1871
http://www.usavsus.info/?fbclid=IwAR2kGto77N6-0M7DhU0SSVREsvbOK4F6FSiT9Qc3LzXbB9-FSfPw8rGG9cU
UN 50 GA AGENDA
https://www.un.org/disarmament/publications/library/50-ga-agenda/?fbclid=IwAR0BJr21wQgZRz9fB4RA2uISVU3lGMYtAcbKRzVGu5yG4xztH3A-kBKnogY
WORLD FORUM UN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO RUSH 2030 AGENDA
https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/06/world-economic-forum-and-un-sign-strategic-partnership-framework/?fbclid=IwAR3_3RS-BLVrkqCJz76B6o0DAU0uqsPO1wfcndJba1b674TMj8MTavBMKoc
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aU67SyuNv5V9/
Keywords
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