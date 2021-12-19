Broadcast From Oregon, Washington, Missouri, California and Canada

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332 views • December 19, 2021
Five different people share their perspective on what is going on right now in our world.
Luke 2:46
“And it came to pass, that after three days they found him in the temple, sitting in the midst of the doctors, both hearing them, and asking them questions.”
King James Version
Luke 2:46
“And it came to pass, that after three days they found him in the temple, sitting in the midst of the doctors, both hearing them, and asking them questions.”
King James Version
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