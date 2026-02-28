Full interview Iranian FM Araghchi, reacts to US & Israeli strikes in Iran - NBC News

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is still alive "as far as I know," the country's foreign minister has said in an exclusive interview with NBC News. Speaking live after the joint strikes by the U.S. and Israel, Abbas Araghchi said two commanders had died but senior officials in the regime had survived.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was interviewed by Sky News and NBC and stated that "As far as I know, the Supreme Leader and the President are alive." Additionally, Araghchi said, "We will not stand idly by and will respond. I regret that the response is happening in friendly countries, and we are in contact with the brothers there to inform them that we are exercising the right of self-defense."