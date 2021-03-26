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The Phoenix, DNA & the JAB
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3303 views • March 26, 2021
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This video is the first in a series of 4 videos taking a closer look at the alleged DNA altering properties of the C0VID vaccine and DNA science itself.
Song: "Mezzo" by the 77s - One of my all time favorite bands.
From the album "Sticks and Stones"
https://music.apple.com/us/album/sticks-and-stones/521572669
Paypal: https://paypal.me/ChristianObserver?locale.x=en_US
This video is the first in a series of 4 videos taking a closer look at the alleged DNA altering properties of the C0VID vaccine and DNA science itself.
Song: "Mezzo" by the 77s - One of my all time favorite bands.
From the album "Sticks and Stones"
https://music.apple.com/us/album/sticks-and-stones/521572669
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