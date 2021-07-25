© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THEY WILL DEHUMANIZE THE UNVAXED AND TURN THE MASSES AGAINST THEM. IT IS PART OF THEIR PLAYBOOK
Follow
0
Share
Report
231 views • July 25, 2021
The psychology of dehumanization will be used against non vaccinated people. We are already being referred to as "terrorists" and "murders" by the white house and main stream media. A short lesson on how this is done.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.