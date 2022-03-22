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BREAKING Court Intervenes in Navy Seal Vaccine Mandate Case, Christianity Trumps Biden
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4154 views • March 22, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The damage and deaths of the bioweapon injection have decimated the U.S. military. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to expose the scapegoating of our most experienced soldiers by the Department of Defense, through forced vaccination in the Navy. The suppression of religious exemptions has caused an uprising. Dr. Jane explained how DOD whistleblowers are being ordered to withhold detrimental information from the courts as vaccine injuries multiply tenfold.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy2prx-breaking-court-intervenes-in-navy-seal-vaccine-mandate-case-christianity-tr.html
The damage and deaths of the bioweapon injection have decimated the U.S. military. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to expose the scapegoating of our most experienced soldiers by the Department of Defense, through forced vaccination in the Navy. The suppression of religious exemptions has caused an uprising. Dr. Jane explained how DOD whistleblowers are being ordered to withhold detrimental information from the courts as vaccine injuries multiply tenfold.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy2prx-breaking-court-intervenes-in-navy-seal-vaccine-mandate-case-christianity-tr.html
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