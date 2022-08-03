John the Baptist Knew the Difference. Why Do We Still Ignore Jesus Today?

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Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1dJohn answered them all, “I baptize you with[a] water. But one who is more powerful than I will come, the straps of whose sandals I am not worthy to untie. He will baptize you with[b] the Holy Spirit and fire. Luke 3:16