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NEW REPORT FROM ENGLISH DOCTORS SAYS COVID VACCINES SHOULD NOT BE USED ON HUMANS THEY ARE UNSAFE!
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80 views • July 05, 2021
No shit Sherlock. Figured that out did you? 2 billion or more people jabbed and you figured that out huh?
Source: OAN News
Source: OAN News
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