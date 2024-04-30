Quo Vadis





Apr 29, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for April 25, 2024





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist me in sharing these messages with a larger audience!





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to LUZ DE MARIA de Bonilla for April 25, 2024:





Beloved children:





IN EACH OF YOU, IN THESE MOMENTS MY LOVE IN THE HEART OF EACH ONE to soften them because, to walk attentive to the final goal of meeting My Divine Son, you must possess "a heart of flesh" so that they are docile to the Calls and Teachings of My Divine Son necessary at this time so that you emerge from all the trials you will face; not only as a generation, but as children of My Divine Son on a personal level.





My Children, the Father's House by Divine Will, has sent you all the necessary and effective medicines of nature in the face of the diseases that will appear again.





When you are going to apply them, the effect will arise in the faith that the creature possesses in the Word of Heaven.





If your faith, My child, is null, you will not be able to heal with what the Father's House has sent to you to fight unknown diseases; but if your faith is infinite, if your faith is minimal, if your faith is great, children, faith will save you and I tell you: "faith has saved you."





You grow IN FAITH BECAUSE FAITH MOVES MOUNTAINS, grow spiritually and do not strive so much in the material; yes, be prepared, but do not overdo it because faith will be the condiment that will give the necessary seasoning to everything you undertake in the Name of the Holy Trinity, or in My Name or in obedience to My beloved Saint Michael the Archangel.





Have FIRM FAITH, STRONG FAITH, DETERMINED FAITH, MY CHILDREN!





How much I love you!





How much I bless you!





How grateful I am to you for joining to expand the Calls of the Holy Trinity to all your brothers and sisters!





Each of you is a messenger of Divine Love.





Do not leave that Divine Love to yourself alone because it will not bear fruit, but if you share it with your brothers, you will receive fruit and in abundance because God is Love, it is Charity, it is Inner Peace and Outer Peace.





THEREFORE, GROW, MY CHILDREN, GROW IN THE SPIRIT, OBEYING WITH FAITH AND PREPARING in FAITH.





My little children, raise all the Sacramentals that you have in your hands and I as Mother and Teacher, as Mother of My Divine Son and of humanity, I bless these Sacramentals and I order the forces of evil to retreat before those who carry these Sacramentals in a state of grace, and to heal them of body and soul, if it is the Divine Will.





I love you and bless you, My children.





Mother Mary.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla.





Thank you Little Mother, we revere you, Holy Mother.





Thank you Mother, blessed you are among all women, guard us day and night, always keep us in your arms so that in your arms we remain faithful to Your Divine Son at all times.





"Truly, truly, I tell you: he who believes has eternal life."





The following message from OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST was given to Luz de Maria on September 9, 2009.





Once again I call you to stay in a firm and immovable faith, fed by the daily Eucharist, by the persevering prayer and by the continuous request for the Holy Spirit to assist you at all times and thus manage to discern before the coming and going of the continuous stalking of the devil, who in this time lashes out at the children of God.





The following message came from THE MOST HOLY VIRGIN MARY to Luz de Maria on June 28, 2010.





The faith cannot succumb even to the onslaughts that approach the Church.





The faith is in my son Jesus Christ, not in men.





Remember this: faith should not falter. Stay firm without moving; that's why I call you again and again to be true Christians.





The following message of THE MOST HOLY VIRGIN MARY was given to Our Lady on December 8, 2012





Invote me: Hail Mary Most Pure without sin conceived. But with faith like a mustard grain.





Everything will be away from you and your families, with Faith.





Be aware of the decadence of this humanity that must be purified.





Do not shake the faith even if they watch the hills open, even if the mountains and the mountain ranges are shaken and fall and the plains prevail, let the faith not stagge.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyvMlQmyE_s