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Robert Kennedy, Jr, explains the vaccine industry, Faucci, pro-vaccine movement
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137 views • June 29, 2020
SOLID video with irrefutable facts. Kennedy is very careful to stay well within the bounds of pure facts. His research and personal honor should inspire him to greater passionate expression, but he never goes shrill - remains on very solid ground.
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