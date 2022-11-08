Dr John Campbell: Excess deaths continue

Posted 02November2022

Link to free download of John’s 2 textbooks http://159.69.48.3/ Deaths from cardiovascular disease show a significant excess Epidemiologist Veena Raleigh, The King’s Fund https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/10/29/disastrous-legacy-left-lockdown-non-covid-excess-deaths-overtake/ Food writer dies aged 49 https://www.theguardian.com/books/2022/nov/02/julie-powell-food-writer-and-blogger-behind-julie-julia-dies-aged-49 Cardiac arrest caused by heart arrhythmia Olivebridge, upstate New York, 26 October, 2022 Survived by her husband, brother and parents Throughout October https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths An average of 1,564 extra deaths per week Throughout 2020 it was 315 Throughout 2021 it was 1,322 24,440 non covid deaths since May, 2022 More on the proximal causes https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiYmUwNmFhMjYtNGZhYS00NDk2LWFlMTAtOTg0OGNhNmFiNGM0IiwidCI6ImVlNGUxNDk5LTRhMzUtNGIyZS1hZDQ3LTVmM2NmOWRlODY2NiIsImMiOjh9 23 March, 2020 (first UK lockdown) https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/deaths?areaType=nation&areaName=England https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending21october2022 Deaths registered, UK, week ending 21 October 2022 13,463 15.7% above the five-year average = 1,822 excess deaths 1,379 in week up to 23 March, 2020 https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/10/29/disastrous-legacy-left-lockdown-non-covid-excess-deaths-overtake/ All age groups https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiYmUwNmFhMjYtNGZhYS00NDk2LWFlMTAtOTg0OGNhNmFiNGM0IiwidCI6ImVlNGUxNDk5LTRhMzUtNGIyZS1hZDQ3LTVmM2NmOWRlODY2NiIsImMiOjh9 E.g. 0 to 24 Amitava Banerjee, clinical data science, consultant cardiologist, Institute of Health Informatics, University College London We should never ever have had a pandemic preparedness team that did not consider the indirect and long-term effects. We focussed on the direct effects of excess deaths from covid, but from the beginning it’s likely the indirect effects will lead to more deaths, and more morbidity and more economic impacts than Covid deaths itself What I see is still a focus on the direct effects of Covid Nobody who is in charge of the NHS, or any of the new health secretaries, are making any noises about it

