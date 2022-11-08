Dr John Campbell: Excess deaths continue

Posted 02November2022
Deaths from cardiovascular disease show a significant excess
Epidemiologist Veena Raleigh, The King’s Fund
Food writer dies aged 49
Cardiac arrest caused by heart arrhythmia
Olivebridge, upstate New York, 26 October, 2022
Survived by her husband, brother and parents
Throughout October
An average of 1,564 extra deaths per week
Throughout 2020 it was 315
Throughout 2021 it was 1,322
24,440 non covid deaths since May, 2022
More on the proximal causes
23 March, 2020 (first UK lockdown)
Deaths registered, UK, week ending 21 October 2022
13,463
15.7% above the five-year average = 1,822 excess deaths
1,379 in week up to 23 March, 2020
All age groups
E.g. 0 to 24
Amitava Banerjee, clinical data science, consultant cardiologist, Institute of Health Informatics, University College London
We should never ever have had a pandemic preparedness team that did not consider the indirect and long-term effects.
We focussed on the direct effects of excess deaths from covid,
but from the beginning it’s likely the indirect effects will lead to more deaths,
and more morbidity and more economic impacts than Covid deaths itself
What I see is still a focus on the direct effects of Covid
Nobody who is in charge of the NHS, or any of the new health secretaries, are making any noises about it
