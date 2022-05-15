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How Companies Lie To You About End-to-End Encryption
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48 views • May 15, 2022
The Hated One.
This is a talk with realguyman, a privacy researcher and a contributor to privacyguides.org.
https://github.com/orgs/privacyguides/people#member-realguyman
Support independent research and analysis by joining my Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/thehatedone
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction
00:01:50 Who is the realguyman
00:02:20 The topic for today's talk
00:03:52 How the web works
00:06:40 Why End-to-End Encryption on the web is fundamentally flawed
00:11:25 The problem of the chain of trust
00:16:15 Trusting the servers is fundamentally flawed
00:19:00 Mobile apps have better security but there's a catch
00:23:40 Servers serve web content dynamically
00:26:10 Debunking popular myths about false accountability
00:37:40 The problem with Bitwarden
00:41:30 There is still value to some of these services
00:46:57 What developers shoul do to improve the situation
00:53:07 What average users can do to improve the situation
01:11:40 We are sitting ducks
01:13:30 Closing remarks
Follow me:
https://twitter.com/The_HatedOne_
https://www.reddit.com/r/thehatedone/
The footage and images featured in the video were for critical analysis, commentary and parody, which are protected under the Fair Use laws of the United States Copyright act of 1976.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht56t_UMwsc/
This is a talk with realguyman, a privacy researcher and a contributor to privacyguides.org.
https://github.com/orgs/privacyguides/people#member-realguyman
Support independent research and analysis by joining my Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/thehatedone
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction
00:01:50 Who is the realguyman
00:02:20 The topic for today's talk
00:03:52 How the web works
00:06:40 Why End-to-End Encryption on the web is fundamentally flawed
00:11:25 The problem of the chain of trust
00:16:15 Trusting the servers is fundamentally flawed
00:19:00 Mobile apps have better security but there's a catch
00:23:40 Servers serve web content dynamically
00:26:10 Debunking popular myths about false accountability
00:37:40 The problem with Bitwarden
00:41:30 There is still value to some of these services
00:46:57 What developers shoul do to improve the situation
00:53:07 What average users can do to improve the situation
01:11:40 We are sitting ducks
01:13:30 Closing remarks
Follow me:
https://twitter.com/The_HatedOne_
https://www.reddit.com/r/thehatedone/
The footage and images featured in the video were for critical analysis, commentary and parody, which are protected under the Fair Use laws of the United States Copyright act of 1976.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht56t_UMwsc/
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