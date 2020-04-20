BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dióxido de Cloro y su Seguridad - Teresa Forcades - 2018 (subtítulos español)
vari3dad3s
vari3dad3s
146 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
93 views • April 20, 2020
Teresa Forcades hace una exposición sobre las cantidades oficiales que se utilizan de Dióxido de Cloro para diferentes usos y las compara con las dosis recomendadas en los protocolos MMS.
Cómo preparar CDS:
https://www.brighteon.com/31875613-6c23-40f3-93d3-24a9718c6f73
Tienda Online desinfectante de agua:
https://www.dioxilife.com/es/
https://dioxnatur.com/
Keywords
healthmmsmedicineacsdioxido de cloroclorito de sodionp001
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
UK Lawmaker Rupert Lowe Calls for Accountability Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

UK Lawmaker Rupert Lowe Calls for Accountability Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Morgan S. Verity
Magnesium and Testosterone: How This Essential Mineral Supports Male Hormone Health

Magnesium and Testosterone: How This Essential Mineral Supports Male Hormone Health

Coco Somers
Study Links High Ultra-Processed Food Intake to 12% Higher Depression Risk in Older Adults

Study Links High Ultra-Processed Food Intake to 12% Higher Depression Risk in Older Adults

Coco Somers
Routine Eye Exam Retinal Photos May Hold Early Alzheimer&#8217;s Clues, Study Finds

Routine Eye Exam Retinal Photos May Hold Early Alzheimer’s Clues, Study Finds

Edison Reed
BHA and BHT: Synthetic Preservatives Found in Food and Consumer Products

BHA and BHT: Synthetic Preservatives Found in Food and Consumer Products

Zoey Sky
Micronized creatine monohydrate powder: A convenient way to support optimal muscle strength

Micronized creatine monohydrate powder: A convenient way to support optimal muscle strength

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy