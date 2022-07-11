BIZARRE UNCATEGORIZED STRUCTURES GROWING IN THE ARTERIAL SYSTEMS OF COVID VACCINATED

Covid vaccinated people are WALKING AROUND WITH THIS INSIDE THEIR ARTERIAL SYSTEMS! Science Fiction/Horror Movies ARE NOW REALITY. This is really distasteful, unsettling, and disturbing to watch.Please do not ever let anyone inject you with those demonic substances. And don't let anyone you love get suckered into it either. At least TRY. I know they're stubborn. I know they're brain-washed. BUT STILL TRY. Thank you!





Partial Credit to Infowars (but listen to my short monologue before you jump all over me for utilizing this source)





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