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Global Health Issues, The Pros and Cons of the inoculation and looking Inside Big Pharma with Greg Glaser
Finding Genius Podcast
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21 views • July 16, 2021
Is someone pulling the wool over the country's eyes when it comes to the pros and cons of the inoculation? Informed consent is an important right to retain and may be the key to safely inoculating the population.

Press play to learn:

The number of inoculation suggested by the CDC
How inoculation may have been shown to correlate with adverse side affects
The social groups which are responsible for inoculation pressure

Health freedom lawyer Greg Glaser shares his experience fighting for informed consent for a large population of civilians and doctors around the country, especially in the age of high-pressure inoculation.

Inoculation have been an integral part of American society since the latter decades of the 1900s, regardless of whether they actually make people healthier. Unfortunately, due to the social pressure cultivated by years of high-profit marketing from the inoculation industry, the truth may not correlate with the information widely pushed in the media.

The social constructs that have held inoculation status in paramount status for years now are also the same that cause the alienation and ridicule imposed by the inoculated population. However, this is reaching a fever pitch as mandatory inoculation have become increasingly popular among some political parties.

Visit informedconsentdefense.org to learn more.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
healthinoculationglobal health
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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