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SENDING RAVENS WITH TAROT BY JANINE TALKS TRUMP, DEC. 21 SIGNIFICANCE WITH GUEST WILL BERLINGHOF
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61 views • December 15, 2020
Tarot by Janine chats with Will Berlinghof, Esoteric Teacher, Healer, Channeler, and fellow Tarot Reader! We look into some big dates coming up...and what's going on with Trump...: )
If you'd like to support Janine's channel please use this email to [email protected] or use this link:https://ko-fi.com/janine12
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO WILL'S ALTERNATIVE CHANNELS BELOW:
Will's Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/70zi...
Will's Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-370565
If you'd like to support Janine's channel please use this email to [email protected] or use this link:https://ko-fi.com/janine12
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO WILL'S ALTERNATIVE CHANNELS BELOW:
Will's Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/70zi...
Will's Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-370565
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