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The EMP Threat & How To Prepare TODAY!
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3578 views • December 18, 2021
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My special EMP expert and guest will answer your questions about EMP, how it can effect your life and how to prepare.
Portable Solar Generator Info: https://LDSPrepper.com/titan
EMP Bags: https://LDSPrepper.com/empbags
Berkey Water Filters: https://LDSPrepperStore.com
My special EMP expert and guest will answer your questions about EMP, how it can effect your life and how to prepare.
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