⚡️ Polish mass media and officials commit deliberate provocation to escalate situation with their statement on alleged impact of 'Russian' rockets at Przewodów

◽️ Russian firepower has launched no strikes at the area between Ukrainian–Polish border.

◽️A successful offensive by Russian troops has resulted in the complete liberation of Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Within the fighting for Pavlovka, Russian troops have destroyed up to 1,400 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 AFU Su-25 aircraft , 1 Mi-8 helicopter, 12 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles and up to 30 other armored fighting vehicles. 6 artillery pieces, including 2 US-made M777 artillery systems, over 25 vehicles of various types and 28 unmanned aerial vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️Russian troops continue their offensive.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, active actions by Russian troops have thwarted an attack by 2 AFU company tactical groups near Kuzyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic's). The enemy units have been halted by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems' fire and driven back to their initial positions. Up to a 100 Ukrainian soldiers, 8 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 5 infantry fighting vehicle and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, the AFU made unsuccessful attempt to attack with 2 company tactical groups near Chervonopopovka and Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic). As a result of a fire attack, up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 4 armored fighting vehicle and 5 pick-up trucks have been eliminated.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 6 AFU command posts near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Chernobayevka (Kherson region), as well as 82 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 178 areas. A munition depot near Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) have been destroyed.

💥7 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed by air defense near Salkovo, Radensk, Tavriysk (Kherson region), Novokrasnyanka, Krasnorechenskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry