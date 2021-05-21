BETRAYED BY TRUMP, BETRAYED BY MEDIA, BETRAYED BY DOCTORS

It was Schopenhauer who said that: "... all truth passes through three stages: First it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as self-evident."



Thomas Huxley once wrote that ‘every great advance in natural knowledge has involved the absolute rejection of authority’ and it was, of course, George Bernard Shaw who wrote that all



professions are conspiracies against the laity, that all great truths begin as blasphemies and that all progress depends upon the unreasonable man.



Voltaire, who had a suitable bon mot or two for almost all circumstances said, very accurately: ‘It is dangerous to be right in matters on which the established authorities are wrong.’



To a large extent the problem is that consultants in all fields of medicine have succeeded in establishing that they, and they alone, are the keepers of the sacred flame as far as their own



small world is concerned. Neurologists will take no notice of suggestions, however logical and well-based, which come from outside their small (and often outdated) sphere of knowledge.



Specialists live in ruts and protect those narrow, well established ruts with parental pride and determination. The world of vaccination is full of fake science, misleading pseudo research



and drug company inspired mythology.

- - - -



It is daily becoming more and more apparant that Donald John Trump has been complicit in this vaccine eugenics/genocide "Great Reset" all along.



Where emotion based fanaticism and delusional psychosis, not clouding judgment and vision, groupies might have noticed without excuses, that executive orders declaring a national



emergency for something with a 99.997% survival rate (at best), paved the way for where we are today; and being surrounded by swamp he contributed to, with the appointment of Alex



Azar and Moncef Slaoui or being advised by Anthony Fauci, that even a 5-year-old could have used the internet to research, before taking actions that would affect the world; is no defense



to persecution or prosecution.



Trump allowed Fauci to maintain a platform from which to push mask, social distancing and, "no returns are normal without a vaccine" rhetoric; the impact of which would be felt



worldwide.



Trump appointed Alex Azar as head of HHS; former spokesperson for pharmaceutical drug company Eli Lily: who not only pushed the mask issue, but enacted The Emergency Preparedness



Act, allowing for the bypassing of standard safety protocols like animal testing, and justifying treating the creation and dispersal of a vaccine as urgent; while providing the vaccine



industry, additional immunity; as if what Fauci urged Reagan to sign in 1986 wasn't enough.



He also appointed vaccine czar Moncef Slaoui; who previously sat on the Bill Gates' backed, Moderna's board of directors (as well as GlaxoSmithsKline's where he oversaw the production



of narcolepsy causing Pandemrix for the H1N1 scamdemic) to oversee the production of the mRNA/DNA altering operating system/gene therapy, masquerading as a vaccine, created for



something with a 99.997% survival rate; rather than denouncing BS 19 as the fraud that it is, and make hydroxychloroquine and or ivermectin available for the rebranded flu, and rescind



the unwarranted emergency executive orders.



These poisons were authorized for Emergency Use during his watch (without there actually being an emergency, and with non lethal/debilitating treatment being procurable eslewhere)



and continues to be used under that premise today.



And let's not forget the fact that his Operation (along with the other 3 poisons) shares in the responsibility for causing over 4000 deaths in 4 months; that's more than all other vaccines



have caused in the past 10 years combined