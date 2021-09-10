BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Magnetic Dust: Graphene oxide suspended in the air
Buzzand_NZ
Buzzand_NZ
1216 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
333 views • September 10, 2021
ORWELL CITY - September 09, 2021

With all that's being seen around graphene oxide and the magnetism involved with it, people's curiosity is increasing every day, leading them to do the magnet test with more elements beyond arms, food, and medicines. Now, new videos are going viral.

These videos evidence that the dust that settles after it rains or after chemtrail spraying is magnetic as well.

This discovery is particularly important, as it would be giving more basis to the theory about graphene oxide suspended in the environment to multiply the electromagnetic waves emitted by 4G, 4G Plus, and 5G antennas, taking them to the ionizing range.

La Quinta Columna has already coordinated with who will analyze samples of this magnetic dust to confirm the presence of graphene oxide in it.

Orwell City offers, above, the analysis of Dr. José Luis Sevillano and biostatistician Ricardo Delgado.
Keywords
graphene oxideorwell city
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric compounds tied to sharper memory in early Alzheimer&#8217;s patients

Turmeric compounds tied to sharper memory in early Alzheimer’s patients

Cassie B.
The walking cure: How a simple daily stride can transform your brain and mental health

The walking cure: How a simple daily stride can transform your brain and mental health

Patrick Lewis
Report Lists 11 Nuts and Seeds High in Magnesium

Report Lists 11 Nuts and Seeds High in Magnesium

Iva Greene
Fired FDA drug chief questions mRNA flu shot approved after her ouster

Fired FDA drug chief questions mRNA flu shot approved after her ouster

Cassie B.
The prescription drug chain reaction putting millions at risk

The prescription drug chain reaction putting millions at risk

Ava Grace
Dietary diversity: New study shows any healthy eating plan slows aging

Dietary diversity: New study shows any healthy eating plan slows aging

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy