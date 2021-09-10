Magnetic Dust: Graphene oxide suspended in the air

ORWELL CITY - September 09, 2021



With all that's being seen around graphene oxide and the magnetism involved with it, people's curiosity is increasing every day, leading them to do the magnet test with more elements beyond arms, food, and medicines. Now, new videos are going viral.



These videos evidence that the dust that settles after it rains or after chemtrail spraying is magnetic as well.



This discovery is particularly important, as it would be giving more basis to the theory about graphene oxide suspended in the environment to multiply the electromagnetic waves emitted by 4G, 4G Plus, and 5G antennas, taking them to the ionizing range.



La Quinta Columna has already coordinated with who will analyze samples of this magnetic dust to confirm the presence of graphene oxide in it.



Orwell City offers, above, the analysis of Dr. José Luis Sevillano and biostatistician Ricardo Delgado.