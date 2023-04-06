MARK ROBER vs TOM MacDONALD

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCElGBUWDCa05jRzc2PfmGqQ
https://www.youtube.com/markrober
Mark Rober says he has scientifically proven that most people are good.
Nope, he's wrong. Most people are cowards. And being a coward does not make one virtuous.
How can I state that as a fact????
Just take a look at the world you live in. If you have critical thinking skills and are strong enough to be honest with yourself, you will admit that the institutions of humanity are unjust and cruel.
No doubt Mark Rober is intelligent, but Tom MacDonald is smarter. In this video I explain why I believe that.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.