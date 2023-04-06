MARK ROBER vs TOM MacDONALD

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCElGBUWDCa05jRzc2PfmGqQ





Mark Rober says he has scientifically proven that most people are good.

Nope, he's wrong. Most people are cowards. And being a coward does not make one virtuous.

How can I state that as a fact????

Just take a look at the world you live in. If you have critical thinking skills and are strong enough to be honest with yourself, you will admit that the institutions of humanity are unjust and cruel.

No doubt Mark Rober is intelligent, but Tom MacDonald is smarter. In this video I explain why I believe that.