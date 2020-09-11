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THE ULTIMATE 9/11 RED PILL (PART II) [2020] - HARRY_KNOWLEDGE123 (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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295 views • September 11, 2020
This Documentary will blow your mind. This is the best 9/11 Documentary you will ever see. Divided in to 11 crucial parts and spanning 17 hours plus it takes you on an unforgettable journey that leaves no name unaccounted for, no stone left unturned, and exposes the who and why behind 9/11, beginning on that fateful day on September 11th, 2001 that we will never, ever forget.
PART 1: SEPTEMBER 11TH AND THE TWIN TOWERS [RUNNING TIME - 2 Hours 14 Minutes]
Split In Two Sections: SEPTEMBER 11TH - 00:00 - 1:05:55
THE TWIN TOWERS - 1:05:55 - 2:13:46
PART 2: EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS ON THE DAY OF 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 53 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 2:13:50
PART 3: BUILDING 7 IS THE SMOKING GUN OF 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 15 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 3:07:12
PART 4: THE REMOVAL OF STEEL AND USAGE OF THERMITE/THERMATE [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 11 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 4:22:03
PART 5: WHAT HAPPENED TO UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 93 [RUNNING TIME - 54 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 5:33:28
PART 6: WHAT REALLY STRUCK THE PENTAGON ON 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 45 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 6:27:48
PART 7: PLANES OR NO PLANES ON 9/11 THAT'S THE QUESTION [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 58 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 8:12:50
PART 8: "LUCKY" LARRY SILVERSTEIN AND HIS DERMATOLOGIST [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour]
BEGINS AT 10:10:36
PART 9: THE FIVE DANCING ISRAELI'S AND THE 'ART STUDENTS' [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 15 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 11:10:36
PART 10: NETANYAHU, PNAC, AND THE GREATER ISRAEL PROJECT [RUNNING TIME - 2 Hours 20 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 12:26:05
PART 11: CUI BONO FROM 9/11 ? WHO REALLY DID 9/11 ? [RUNNING TIME - 3 Hours 7 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 14:45:18
Creator/Produced by: Harry_knowledge123
Assistant/Editor: Hal Gazut
Genre: Film Documentary
Language: English
Release Date: August 2020
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Colour: Colour
Running Time: 17 Hours 52 Minutes 8 Seconds (1072 Minutes) (17:52:08)
PLEASE READ ! .... For Those Who Wish To Play/Download This Video at a Higher Resolution -- THE ULTIMATE 9/11 RED PILL PART Ⅱ (HD Version) ---- https://archive.org/details/the-ultimate-911-red-pill-part-2-updated-24th-july
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Harry_Knowledge123 on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harry_knowledge123/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
PART 1: SEPTEMBER 11TH AND THE TWIN TOWERS [RUNNING TIME - 2 Hours 14 Minutes]
Split In Two Sections: SEPTEMBER 11TH - 00:00 - 1:05:55
THE TWIN TOWERS - 1:05:55 - 2:13:46
PART 2: EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS ON THE DAY OF 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 53 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 2:13:50
PART 3: BUILDING 7 IS THE SMOKING GUN OF 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 15 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 3:07:12
PART 4: THE REMOVAL OF STEEL AND USAGE OF THERMITE/THERMATE [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 11 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 4:22:03
PART 5: WHAT HAPPENED TO UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 93 [RUNNING TIME - 54 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 5:33:28
PART 6: WHAT REALLY STRUCK THE PENTAGON ON 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 45 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 6:27:48
PART 7: PLANES OR NO PLANES ON 9/11 THAT'S THE QUESTION [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 58 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 8:12:50
PART 8: "LUCKY" LARRY SILVERSTEIN AND HIS DERMATOLOGIST [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour]
BEGINS AT 10:10:36
PART 9: THE FIVE DANCING ISRAELI'S AND THE 'ART STUDENTS' [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 15 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 11:10:36
PART 10: NETANYAHU, PNAC, AND THE GREATER ISRAEL PROJECT [RUNNING TIME - 2 Hours 20 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 12:26:05
PART 11: CUI BONO FROM 9/11 ? WHO REALLY DID 9/11 ? [RUNNING TIME - 3 Hours 7 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 14:45:18
Creator/Produced by: Harry_knowledge123
Assistant/Editor: Hal Gazut
Genre: Film Documentary
Language: English
Release Date: August 2020
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Colour: Colour
Running Time: 17 Hours 52 Minutes 8 Seconds (1072 Minutes) (17:52:08)
PLEASE READ ! .... For Those Who Wish To Play/Download This Video at a Higher Resolution -- THE ULTIMATE 9/11 RED PILL PART Ⅱ (HD Version) ---- https://archive.org/details/the-ultimate-911-red-pill-part-2-updated-24th-july
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Harry_Knowledge123 on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harry_knowledge123/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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