BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ULTIMATE 9/11 RED PILL (PART II) [2020] - HARRY_KNOWLEDGE123 (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
3881 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
295 views • September 11, 2020
This Documentary will blow your mind. This is the best 9/11 Documentary you will ever see. Divided in to 11 crucial parts and spanning 17 hours plus it takes you on an unforgettable journey that leaves no name unaccounted for, no stone left unturned, and exposes the who and why behind 9/11, beginning on that fateful day on September 11th, 2001 that we will never, ever forget.

PART 1: SEPTEMBER 11TH AND THE TWIN TOWERS [RUNNING TIME - 2 Hours 14 Minutes]
Split In Two Sections: SEPTEMBER 11TH - 00:00 - 1:05:55
THE TWIN TOWERS - 1:05:55 - 2:13:46

PART 2: EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS ON THE DAY OF 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 53 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 2:13:50

PART 3: BUILDING 7 IS THE SMOKING GUN OF 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 15 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 3:07:12

PART 4: THE REMOVAL OF STEEL AND USAGE OF THERMITE/THERMATE [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 11 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 4:22:03

PART 5: WHAT HAPPENED TO UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 93 [RUNNING TIME - 54 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 5:33:28

PART 6: WHAT REALLY STRUCK THE PENTAGON ON 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 45 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 6:27:48

PART 7: PLANES OR NO PLANES ON 9/11 THAT'S THE QUESTION [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 58 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 8:12:50

PART 8: "LUCKY" LARRY SILVERSTEIN AND HIS DERMATOLOGIST [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour]
BEGINS AT 10:10:36

PART 9: THE FIVE DANCING ISRAELI'S AND THE 'ART STUDENTS' [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 15 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 11:10:36

PART 10: NETANYAHU, PNAC, AND THE GREATER ISRAEL PROJECT [RUNNING TIME - 2 Hours 20 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 12:26:05

PART 11: CUI BONO FROM 9/11 ? WHO REALLY DID 9/11 ? [RUNNING TIME - 3 Hours 7 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 14:45:18

Creator/Produced by: Harry_knowledge123
Assistant/Editor: Hal Gazut
Genre: Film Documentary
Language: English
Release Date: August 2020
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Colour: Colour
Running Time: 17 Hours 52 Minutes 8 Seconds (1072 Minutes) (17:52:08)

PLEASE READ ! .... For Those Who Wish To Play/Download This Video at a Higher Resolution -- THE ULTIMATE 9/11 RED PILL PART Ⅱ (HD Version) ---- https://archive.org/details/the-ultimate-911-red-pill-part-2-updated-24th-july

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

Harry_Knowledge123 on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harry_knowledge123/

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
fake news911new world order9-11false flag eventcrisis actorstaged event911 was an inside jobrole playerswar on terror is fake
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Edison Reed
Senators: Trump Administration Illegally Withholding Secret FISA Court Ruling on Warrantless Spying

Senators: Trump Administration Illegally Withholding Secret FISA Court Ruling on Warrantless Spying

Douglas Harrington
War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

Garrison Vance
Netherlands Plans to Cut 25,000 Government Jobs by 2035 in AI-Driven Overhaul

Netherlands Plans to Cut 25,000 Government Jobs by 2035 in AI-Driven Overhaul

Chase Codewell
Russia, Ukraine Fulfill Obligations Under Alyoshki Humanitarian Mission, Lantratova Says

Russia, Ukraine Fulfill Obligations Under Alyoshki Humanitarian Mission, Lantratova Says

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Rejects Trump Remarks as &#8220;Totally False&#8221;

Zelensky Rejects Trump Remarks as “Totally False”

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy