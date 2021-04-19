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Charlie Kirk has a message for Biden voters
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142 views • April 19, 2021
Turning Point USA founder @Charlie Kirk goes off on President Biden's agenda, and the dynamic of where rights as a US citizen really come from, plus how Biden has been tougher on Georgia than he has been on Iran. - via The Benny Report with Benny Johnson, Saturdays at 9:30PM ET on Newsmax TV
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