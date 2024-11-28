One Day At A Time | Judy Collins | Lyrics

WayfaringGal.com

What a great song to remind us that tomorrow is promised to no one. Sung by the legendary Judy Collins, who has one of the most heavenly voices that sounds like an angel no matter what she sings. I pray you enjoy watching and listening to this video as much as I did while making it.

Giving thanks this Thanksgiving Day and every day, for all my blessings and the grace of God that has kept me alive through all my trials and tribulations. Even when I didn’t understand the truth of Jesus Christ, He is always there watching over me.

LYRICS

One day at a time sweet Jesus





I'm only human, I'm just a woman

Help me believe in what I could be

And all that I am





Show me the stairway, I have to climb

Lord for my sake, teach me to take

One day at a time





One day at a time sweet Jesus

That's all I'm askin' from You

Just give me the strength

To do everyday what I have to do





Yesterday's gone sweet Jesus

And tomorrow may never be mine

Lord help me today, show me the way

One day at a time





Do you remember when You walked among men?

Well Jesus You know if You're lookin' below

That it's worse now than then





Cheatin' and stealin' there's violence and crime

So for my sake, teach me to take

One day at a time





One day at a time sweet Jesus

That's all I'm askin' from You

Just give me the strength

To do everyday what I have to do





Yesterday's gone sweet Jesus

And tomorrow may never be mine

Lord help me today, show me the way

One day at a time

___________________

Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. (Col 3:16)

Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away. (Jas 4:14)

Is there not an appointed time to man upon earth? are not his days also like the days of an hireling? (Job 7:1)