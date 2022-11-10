Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dead for 2 hours, Man Returns [Having Seen "Glorious White Light"]
90 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published 19 days ago |

Most of us will only experience death once, but not Paul Zuccarelli. A formerly lukewarm Christian, Paul died twice at the Mayo clinic and felt himself drawn into the presence of God. What transpired next was truly miraculous. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with Paul and his wife the events that unfolded, the bishop's blessing that Paul credits to his miraculous recovery, and Paul's newfound faith and desire to live solely for Christ, both now and in eternity.

CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

Keywords
jesus christdead for 2 hoursman returnshaving seen glorious white light

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket