Dead for 2 hours, Man Returns [Having Seen "Glorious White Light"]

Most of us will only experience death once, but not Paul Zuccarelli. A formerly lukewarm Christian, Paul died twice at the Mayo clinic and felt himself drawn into the presence of God. What transpired next was truly miraculous. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with Paul and his wife the events that unfolded, the bishop's blessing that Paul credits to his miraculous recovery, and Paul's newfound faith and desire to live solely for Christ, both now and in eternity.

