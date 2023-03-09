Create New Account
Twitter Files On Deck Today in the Weaponization Committee Hearing: Political Bravery
Today in ⁦@Weaponization Committee Hearing on the Twitter Files… Journalist Matt Taibbi on Thursday released another “Twitter Files” before his testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger appeared before Congress on Thursday.

Matt Gaetz:  The nexus to authoritarianism is the desire to control the nature of truth itself. That is the true goal of the Censorship Industrial Complex. #TwitterFiles @Weaponization

New TwitterFiles Drop:

TWITTER FILES: Statement to Congress THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX 

https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1633830002742657027?s=20 

Video source: 

https://twitter.com/i/status/1633891736224247808 





