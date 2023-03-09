Twitter Files On Deck Today in the Weaponization Committee Hearing: Political Bravery

Today in @Weaponization Committee Hearing on the Twitter Files… Journalist Matt Taibbi on Thursday released another “Twitter Files” before his testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger appeared before Congress on Thursday.
Matt Gaetz: The nexus to authoritarianism is the desire to control the nature of truth itself. That is the true goal of the Censorship Industrial Complex. #TwitterFiles @Weaponization
New TwitterFiles Drop:
TWITTER FILES:
Statement to Congress
THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX
https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1633830002742657027?s=20
Video source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1633891736224247808
