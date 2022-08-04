What is PROPHETIC Worship?? REVIVAL & PROPHETIC

After 20 + years of being part of The Toronto Blessing, I joined my friend, Andie McMillan, host of Clarion Call to share what PROPHETIC WORSHIP is as we reminisce about REVIVAL, the Toronto Blessing, the last BIG move of God and what is COMING!!!!

Sign up for Our Newsletter 📰 – Text B4A to 22828

SUPPORT us on our website https://beautyforashes.tv

📆 UPCOMING EVENTS 📆

JOIN ME at the ReAwaken America Tour with Gen. Flynn, Clay Clark, Eric Trump, Julie Green, Amanda Grace, Doug Billings, Bo Polny, His Glory and MANY OTHERS!!!

SIGN UP to receive alerts for the Launch 🚀 of ESTHERS 👑RISING CONFERENCE in next SPRING 2023 🗓

---------------------------------

🎁 SHOW SPONSORS 🎁

PROTECT your FINANCES - buy Gold/Silver from the BEST! He’s who I trust! https://kirkelliottphd.com/b4a/

For the BEST COLLAGEN 👄around - https://getstarted.isagenix.com/5HDE68T9V004



LOSE WEIGHT, REVERSE AGING, and enjoy HEALTHY COFFEE/JAVA! ☕️Esther’s “Timeless Pack” at https://b4a.mymfinity.com ~ ADD some JAVA COFFEE with Promo Code “B4A”

Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid 🦠within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com

------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!! 💬Telegram,🐦 Twitter, 🏘Facebook, 📸Instagram, 🇺🇸TruthSocial Search Beauty for Ashes with Tania Joy or @realtaniajoygibson ------------------------------

Truth Always Wins! ~ Tania Joy 👑

Please contact us at: [email protected]