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Canary Oil CEO touts President Trump’s efforts towards U.S. energy independence
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5 views • July 31, 2020
One CEO has praised President Trump's efforts amid his push for energy independence in the U.S. One America’s White House Correspondent Jenn Pellegrino has more.
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