Europe & UK Brace for Record Breaking Energy Prices; Top World News 8/28/22

In this week's TOP News Stories from Around the World: Energy futures soar as Europe and the UK brace for a tough road ahead. The year-ahead contract for German electricity reached 995 euros ($995) per megawatt hours while the French equivalent surged past 1,100 euros -- a more than tenfold increase in both countries from last year. In Britain, energy regulator Ofgem said it would increase the electricity and gas price cap almost twofold from October 1 to an average £3,549 ($4,197) per year In Poland, where coal is king, dozens are lining up at the Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka coal mine, waiting for days and nights to stock up on heating fuel. Then, Neil Oliver gives us another round of wisdom, this time going after the elites "It’s about the already super-rich getting hold of even more of the real things. Land…natural resources…while we are supposed to be frightened out of our wits, squabbling among ourselves & just hoping that one day it will all be over." Pakistan has been hit by a "monster monsoon" causing major flooding- nearly 33 million people have been affected, almost 1,000 are dead. Next, New Zealanders marched against the ongoing tyrannical government still keeping them under a strong arm of control. And lastly, the World Economic Forum this month published an article calling for an online censorship system powered by a combination of artificial and human intelligence that one critic suggested would “globalize” the “search for wrong-think.” All of that and much more, ahead!Don't forget we want to see YOU in Plymouth! Click on the link here and use promo code "Plymouth" to save $10 on the ALL INCLUSIVE ticket!!!

https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!