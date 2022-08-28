BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Europe & UK Brace for Record Breaking Energy Prices; Top World News 8/28/22
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1475 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
34 views • August 28, 2022

In this week's TOP News Stories from Around the World: Energy futures soar as Europe and the UK brace for a tough road ahead. The year-ahead contract for German electricity reached 995 euros ($995) per megawatt hours while the French equivalent surged past 1,100 euros -- a more than tenfold increase in both countries from last year. In Britain, energy regulator Ofgem said it would increase the electricity and gas price cap almost twofold from October 1 to an average £3,549 ($4,197) per year In Poland, where coal is king, dozens are lining up at the Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka coal mine, waiting for days and nights to stock up on heating fuel. Then, Neil Oliver gives us another round of wisdom, this time going after the elites "It’s about the already super-rich getting hold of even more of the real things. Land…natural resources…while we are supposed to be frightened out of our wits, squabbling among ourselves & just hoping that one day it will all be over." Pakistan has been hit by a "monster monsoon" causing major flooding- nearly 33 million people have been affected, almost 1,000 are dead. Next, New Zealanders marched against the ongoing tyrannical government still keeping them under a strong arm of control. And lastly, the World Economic Forum this month published an article calling for an online censorship system powered by a combination of artificial and human intelligence that one critic suggested would “globalize” the “search for wrong-think.” All of that and much more, ahead!Don't forget we want to see YOU in Plymouth! Click on the link here and use promo code "Plymouth" to save $10 on the ALL INCLUSIVE ticket!!!

https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!

Keywords
europeeupakistanworld economic forumneil oliveruk energy pricespakistan flooding
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy