Tom Fitton Judicial Watch | Trump is an Innocent Man!
Tom Fitton Judicial Watch | Trump is an Innocent Man!


Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses the classified documents case against Trump, the "Clinton Sock Drawer" case, and much more!


judicial watchtom fittontrump is innocent

