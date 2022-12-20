EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp

New Censorship Programs Aim to Control Public Information; Democrats File to Block Trump Presidency

New censorship programs are being rolled out globally to control the flow of information and create state-run propaganda. This includes new revelations in the United States that the FBI, DHS, and other agencies colluded with Twitter to censor content on the platform, as well as programs that are meant for “correcting false beliefs.” And in Europe and elsewhere, people are now facing prison sentences for going against state-run information campaigns.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump recently unveiled part of his political platform for his 2024 run. Soon after, Democrats introduced new legislation that will attempt to forbid Trump from holding public office again. This is on the grounds that he allegedly engaged in an insurrection against the United States, and allegedly broke his oath of office.



