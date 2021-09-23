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Operation Polaris: Strategic Alignment Of Feds & States To Control You
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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91 views • September 23, 2021
Operation Polaris is flying under the radar, but was most definitely begun with Trump's Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and tied to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which is tied to Biden’s CARE Act, the AFP (American Family Plan), and the U.S. Dept. of Education’s portion of CARES/ARP (American Rescue Plan) called ESSER Funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief). How long will Operation Polaris hide under the misinformation that human capital is only for teachers? To what length of deception will your State sink to in all this? Do you see this isn’t about learning recovery so much as it is control? COVID has become the biggest widget of ruining our lives and this Operation Polaris is a prime example. Common Core Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to expose exactly what is going on.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/operation-polaris-strategic-alignment-of-feds-states-to-control-you-video/

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educationdonald trumpjoe bidentaxestim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiolynne taylor
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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