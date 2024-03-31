ZIRCON Hypersonic Missiles Wiped Out NATO Facilities In ODESSA┃The 8th ABRAMS Tank Was Destroyed

On March 31, 2024, it became known that the Russian army destroyed the 8th in a row American Abrams tank. As it turned out on March 30, in the Avdiivka direction of the front, near the village of Solovyovo not far from Berdychi, the Russian armed forces discovered and destroyed another American tank with the help of a Lancet-3 kamikaze drone. The video shows that the American tank hid in dense thickets in the hope that it would not be discovered. However, this disguise did not help the American tank...................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/