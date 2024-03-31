Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ZIRCON Hypersonic Missiles Wiped Out NATO Facilities In ODESSA┃The 8th ABRAMS Tank Was Destroyed
channel image
The Prisoner
9037 Subscribers
Shop now
541 views
Published 14 hours ago

On March 31, 2024, it became known that the Russian army destroyed the 8th in a row American Abrams tank. As it turned out on March 30, in the Avdiivka direction of the front, near the village of Solovyovo not far from Berdychi, the Russian armed forces discovered and destroyed another American tank with the help of a Lancet-3 kamikaze drone. The video shows that the American tank hid in dense thickets in the hope that it would not be discovered. However, this disguise did not help the American tank...................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
odessazircon missilenato facilities8th abrams tank destroyed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket