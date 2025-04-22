BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Did Jesus Really Rise from the Dead? Uncover the Truth Behind the Resurrection
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 1 week ago

In today’s episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster dives deep into one of the most important questions in human history: Did Jesus really rise from the dead?

Using compelling biblical evidence, eyewitness testimonies, and a breakdown of false resurrection theories, Pastor Webster lays out the undeniable proof that Jesus Christ is alive today. From Saul’s life-changing encounter on the road to Damascus to Jesus eating in front of His disciples, this devotion will strengthen your faith and equip you to stand firm on the truth of the Gospel.

🙏 If you've ever questioned the resurrection or want to help someone who does, this message is for you!

📌 In this video, you’ll learn:
    Why the resurrection of Jesus matters
    The many infallible proofs of Christ’s resurrection
    How false theories (like the swoon theory or hallucination theory) fall apart
    What the Bible says about Jesus’ bodily resurrection
    Why millions still believe—and how you can too

💬 Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Do you believe in the resurrection of Jesus? Why or why not?

👍 Like, 💬 Comment, 🔁 Share, and ✅ Subscribe for more biblical truth every day!

Keywords
jesus is aliveluke 24jesus resurrectionresurrection of christhallucination theorychristian encouragementbiblical resurrectionwords from the wordpastor roderick webstergospel truthjesus lives within my heartproof jesus roseis jesus aliveeaster truthproof jesus is aliveacts 1-3false resurrection theoriesswoon theoryjesus bodily resurrectionhow do i know jesus lives
Chapters

00:00Opening Gratitude and Encouragement

00:30Celebrating the Living Christ Through Song

01:32Evidence of the Resurrection: The Conversion of Saul

03:31Testimonies and Scriptural Evidence of Jesus' Resurrection

05:18Exploring Theories Around the Resurrection

08:33Debunking Resurrection Myths with Scriptural Insights

11:20The True Explanation of Jesus' Resurrection

12:16Closing Prayer and Farewell

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy