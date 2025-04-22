Did Jesus Really Rise from the Dead? Uncover the Truth Behind the Resurrection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today’s episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster dives deep into one of the most important questions in human history: Did Jesus really rise from the dead?
Using compelling biblical evidence, eyewitness testimonies, and a breakdown of false resurrection theories, Pastor Webster lays out the undeniable proof that Jesus Christ is alive today. From Saul’s life-changing encounter on the road to Damascus to Jesus eating in front of His disciples, this devotion will strengthen your faith and equip you to stand firm on the truth of the Gospel.
🙏 If you've ever questioned the resurrection or want to help someone who does, this message is for you!
📌 In this video, you’ll learn:
Why the resurrection of Jesus matters
The many infallible proofs of Christ’s resurrection
How false theories (like the swoon theory or hallucination theory) fall apart
What the Bible says about Jesus’ bodily resurrection
Why millions still believe—and how you can too
💬 Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Do you believe in the resurrection of Jesus? Why or why not?
👍 Like, 💬 Comment, 🔁 Share, and ✅ Subscribe for more biblical truth every day!
00:00Opening Gratitude and Encouragement
00:30Celebrating the Living Christ Through Song
01:32Evidence of the Resurrection: The Conversion of Saul
03:31Testimonies and Scriptural Evidence of Jesus' Resurrection
05:18Exploring Theories Around the Resurrection
08:33Debunking Resurrection Myths with Scriptural Insights
11:20The True Explanation of Jesus' Resurrection
12:16Closing Prayer and Farewell