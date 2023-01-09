Chuck Missler - Whole Counsel of God - Session 2



For I have not shunned to declare unto you all the counsel of God.





Acts 20:27

Our Lord repeatedly instructed us: “Be not deceived.” That is an imperative: a command, not simply a suggestion. But how? What are the tools to prevent our being deceived or misled?

In this opening article in our series on “Hermeneutical Hygiene,” we will be exploring some guidelines—and their deficiencies—which we encounter in our quest for understanding and interpretation of the Word of God. (Hermeneutics is simply the approach and guidelines used to interpret a text.)



