© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Respect The Discipline Of Jesus
Proverbs 3:11-12 (NIV)
11 My son, do not despise the Lord’s discipline,
and do not resent his rebuke,
12 because the Lord disciplines those he loves,
as a father the son he delights in.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Discipline is the correction required to stay on the narrow path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4jbdbsnx
#son #despise #Lord #discipline #resent #rebuke #disciplines #loves #father #delights