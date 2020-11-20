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GETTING COVID PROTECTS YOU FOR YEARS
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3026 views • November 20, 2020
GETTING COVID PROTECTS YOU FOR YEARS
Recent data from scientists at the Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research suggests those who have had COVID-19 may be immune for years. Del & Jeffery Jaxen breakdown the science and show why herd immunity may be an effective tool to end the pandemic.
#GoHerd #HerdImmunity #LifeLongImmunity #NaturalImmunity #ImmuneSystem #Covid19 #Immunity
Recent data from scientists at the Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research suggests those who have had COVID-19 may be immune for years. Del & Jeffery Jaxen breakdown the science and show why herd immunity may be an effective tool to end the pandemic.
#GoHerd #HerdImmunity #LifeLongImmunity #NaturalImmunity #ImmuneSystem #Covid19 #Immunity
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