Richard Medhurst:
“These evangelical US congress people, they don't seem to mind butchering Christians in Syria and butchering Christians in Iraq.”
“80% of the Christian population in Iraq disappeared because we allowed people like Jolani…to come to power to butcher minorities, to persecute Christians.”
