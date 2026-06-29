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I Saw Movie “Disclosure Day” – Be Warned! 06/29/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan shares his thoughts on the new movie “Disclosure Day”. It’s all about the fact that what if you were shown proof that humankind is not alone, would you believe it.

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Keywords
moviedaydisclosureprophecy clubwarnedstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Thoughts

05:57Why

12:54Antichrist shall Deceive

16:02Deception

20:26Alien Disclosure

25:11Antichrist’s Mouth

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