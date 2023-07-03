Create New Account
Jonathan Weissman on Technocracy and Statism
On Saturday 24 June 2023, I delivered a presentation entitled, "Technocracy and Statism." A fully referenced copy of my presentation slides will soon be available at my website https://www.alltherisks.com, alongside interviews, podcasts, speeches, detailed reports, articles, other conference presentations, posters and more.

Introduction
00:00 Start
00:19 Introduction
01:24 Important Context

Part 1) Digital authoritarianism is an emerging reality02:01 Digital Authoritarianism
02:44 Case Study: Chinese Social Credit
04:41 World Economic Forum on Digital Identity
05:52 ID2020 Alliance
07:23 UN on Digital Integrity

Part 2) CBDC may offer absolute control over finances
08:00 Central Bank in Absolute Control
08:57 Case Studies: COVID Wrongthink
09:55 The Threat of CBDC
10:51 A New Social Contract?
15:11 Work in Progress: Global CBDC Platform

Part 3) Confessing Christ is our primary duty
15:52 Is Caesar or Jesus Lord?
16:16 To Bow or Not to Bow? The Cost of Confession
17:07 The First Two Commandments
18:08 Obligation to the State and Duty to God
19:32 Biblical Timeline of Defiance for God

Part 4) Prophetic parallels exist with 1st century Israel
33:15 Paul's Sorrow over Israel: Zeal Without Knowledge!
36:05 Email from Church Safeguarding Lead
39:31 1st Century Israel and the Church Today

Outro
45:59 Conclusion
47:58 Thank You for Listening

Keywords
vaccinesjesuschristianityprophecyisraelchurchbeastmarkrevelationheathmodernapfizerastrazenecacovidjanssen

